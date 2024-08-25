Take a first look at the One For The Road trailer as Top Gear trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May reunite.

After eight years, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take to the road for one last time.

Prime Video released the much-anticipated clip on 23 August, delighting fans across the world.

One fan commented: “I’m 33 and I grew up watching Top Gear. This is literally the end of the era. Thank you for amazing show and building interest in automotive industry for the young generation.”