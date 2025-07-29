Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson ‘kiss’ on live TV after ‘madly in love’ declaration

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson jokingly "kissed" live on The Today Show on Tuesday morning (29 July).

The Naked Gun co-stars appeared on the talk show ahead of the release of their new project.

It comes after Neeson declared his love for Anderson in October 2024, telling People: "With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her.

"She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

While posing together on the red carpet at The Naked Gun's London premiere, Anderson kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back.