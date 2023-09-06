Paul O’Grady won a posthumous award at the National Television Awards for his TV show For The Love Of Dogs, and in a fitting tribute, it was a four-legged friend who accepted the award for him.

As representatives from Battersea Dog and Cats Home walked on to the stage on O’Grady’s behalf, Toby the rescue dog appeared to give his own tribute to the star, as he began barking on stage.

Shaun Opperman, veterinary director at Battersea, paid tribute to O’Grady, who died in March this year.

His speech was accompanied by barks from the adorable dog.