Olivia Colman pranks Paul Rudd during BBC Radio 1 phone-in

Olivia Colman pranked Paul Rudd during a phone-in on the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show on Friday morning.

Putting on a Welsh accent, the Hollywood icon asked “Agony Ant-Man” for help with her personal dilemma.

“Hi, Paul... I wanted to pick your brains. What would you do if you had a really good mate, like for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn’t live in England, but he’s come to England but he hasn’t told you about it?” Colman asked, before revealing her true identity to a rather worried-looking Rudd.

