Perrie Edwards calls two-year-old son during live Radio 1 interview

Perrie Edwards called her two-year-old son in an adorable moment during a game of "Sit Down, Stand Up" on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James.

The Breakfast Show segment sees guests cold call celebrity friends to guess whether they are sitting down or standing up.

The former Little Mix star decided to call her toddler Axel, whom she shares with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In a hilarious call, the youngster told his mother he "wants to do a poo-poo" before Edwards won the game with her guess.