Peter Kay makes huge announcement in rare TV appearance

Peter Kay has announced he will be donating all of the profits from his upcoming tour to 12 charities, in a rare live TV appearance.

The comedian, 52, is set to embark on his final leg of his Better Late Than Never tour, with new dates added from March to August next year.

Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday (26 November), the 52-year-old revealed proceeds from the shows will be distributed between a dozen cancer charities.

"Unfortunately, everybody knows someone who's been affected on that list [of 12 charities], and I just hope people support it," he said.