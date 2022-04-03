Prince Charles lends Eastenders star his coat after she complains it’s freezing

Prince Charles lent his coat to Eastenders star, Letitia Dean, as he took a visit to the set of the soap.

Complaining it was "absolutely freezing" during a photo op, the actress who plays Sharon Watts, was shocked as the future king offered up his own jacket to her.

"I would love your coat...and your earmuffs," she joked to his offer, as the rest of the cast let out a synchronised "aww".

She went on to later describe it as "one of the best days of my life".

