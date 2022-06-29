Music Box Session #66: Quarry

Fresh from Glastonbury Festival, alt-pop artist Quarry becomes the latest artist to join our Music Box alumni, with a wonderful stripped-down session recorded by a picturesque lake in the Walthamstow Wetlands.

Backed by birdsong, he performed an acoustic rendition of “Sound of Your Summer”, the single from his forthcoming EP No More, out 12 August.

Also featured in the session are the songs “Chemical” and “Puppy Tears”. Enjoy!