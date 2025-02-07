Renee Zellwegger comforted Kate Garraway as the Good Morning Britain presenter opened up on her grief during an interview with the Bridget Jones star.

Interviewing the actor about her latest film instalment Mad About the Boy, due for release in cinemas on 13 February, the GMB host compared herself to the film character, as she spoke about the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The presenter told her: “Since we last chatted, it has felt feel very personal, because I lost my husband and freshly a single mum.”

The actor comforted Kate and replied: “First of all I am sorry, I am very sorry, that’s very fresh and it must be very raw for you.”