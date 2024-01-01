Rick Astley and Rylan Clark performed a surprise New Year duet on Sunday evening (31 December) when they collaborated on a cover of You Spin Me Round.

The This Morning presenter joined the Never Gonna Give You Up singer to perform Dead or Alive‘s 1985 song on BBC One's New Year's Eve Rocks show,

While the 35-year-old is better known for his TV presenting these days, he originally shot to fame as a hopeful on X Factor in 2012.

Rylan poked fun at the performance, as he took to Twitter to write: “It can’t get worse than me singing you into the new year. 2024 is on the up from here.”