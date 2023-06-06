Giant rubber ducks float down Hong Kong river

A pair of giant yellow rubber ducks have been placed in Hong Kong waters as part of the Double Ducks exhibition by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman

The 18-metre-tall bath toys are returning on the 10th anniversary of their first visit.

Since 2007, Hofman has taken his unique Rubber Duck art installation on a world tour and visited Hong Kong in 2013 which was curated by the creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR)

The pair of ducks went for a test swim in Victoria Harbour near Tsing Yi Island at the end of May, ahead of the official exhibition opening on 10 June.