RuPaul Drag Race: Victoria Scone proposes to girlfriend during finale

RuPaul's Drag Race star Victoria Scone proposed to her girlfriend during the final of Drag Race: Canada vs The World.

The British drag queen got down on one knee in front of a live audience, the judges and her fellow competitors to propose to partner Dani during Friday’s (23 December) episode.

She later revealed on Instagram that Dani said “yes”.

Ms Scone, whose real name is Emily Diapre, became the franchise’s first cisgender female contestant when she took part in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.

