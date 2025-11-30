I’m A Celeb’s Shona McGarty shocks campmates with contraband admission

Shona McGarty shocked her I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here campmates by admitting she had used a contraband item.

The EastEnders actor revealed she had used butter she found in camp, during Sunday’s night show (30 November), much to the surprise of her jungle companions.

As punishment, Shona was forced to give up her position as leader in camp.

She pleaded with her campmates: “Please don’t hate me”, adding: “I saw it and my eyes lit up and I used it.”