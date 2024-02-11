Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley ‘hurting’ after nasty on-stage accident

Singer Tony Hadley has admitted he is still in pain following an on-stage accident while on tour in Italy.

The Spandau Ballet star opened up about an upcoming operation he needs when he appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch (11 February).

Recalling the accident to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, the musician said: “I was down in Southern Italy and we were about to do a show in front of about 15,000 people.

“They let a bunch of water go on the tiled floor, I slipped on the tiled floor. Leg went about 10 past 12, fractured patella, ripped the tendons off…”

The star then went on to admit that recovery wasn’t going as well as he wanted.