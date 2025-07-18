Stephen Colbert announces end date to his late-night show

Stephen Colbert, host of 'The Late Show,' has announced the program will end in May 2026. CBS has said it will retire the franchise, citing a ‘financial decision’.

Colbert broke the news to his studio audience during Thursday night’s taping: “I want to let you know something I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May.”

The news of the show's cancellation was met with boos of disappointment from the audience and fans.

“Yeah! I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of the late show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away,” Colbert added.

Paramount recently agreed to pay President Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit over an interview on “60 Minutes”, a move Colbert referred to as “a big fat bribe”, made to get the Trump administration’s approval for a merger.