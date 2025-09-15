Stephen Graham said he was "just a mixed-race kid from Kirkby" as he gave an emotional acceptance speech for his lead limited series actor Emmy honouring his Adolescence performance.

The actor, 52, is mixed-race with Jamaican heritage on his father’s side. He has previously spoken about facing racism growing up.

Speaking at Sunday's (14 September), Graham also paid tribute to his family - including his wife Hannah Walters, who starred in and co-produced the award-winning Netflix series.

"This kind of thing doesn’t normally happen to a kid like me. I’m just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby," Graham told the audience.