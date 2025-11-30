Strictly professional dancer makes vow as he exits show

Actor Alex Kingston and her professional partner Johannes Radebe have become the eighth couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Doctor Who star and her professional dance partner left the show on Sunday (30 November) after losing the dance battle to EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

When asked about her time on the show, Kingston said: “I had never in my wildest dreams imagined that I would last this long.

“It’s been just the most incredible journey for me.

Radebe added: “I’ve never grinned as much as I have in the last few weeks. Thank you Alex for being a trooper, I will hold on to the memories. As far as the dancing goes, I think we’ve achieved what we wanted to achieve.

“These memories are just the beginning for us, we can say that we are very much a Strictly family.”