Strictly’s Karen Hauer speaks out over ‘harsh’ choreography feedback

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Hauer has spoken out on the “harsh” criticism she received from the judges over her choreography.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Friday (31 October) with her celebrity partner Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, the professional dancer said it was a “shame” that the judges weren’t impressed with their Argentine tango during Icons Week as she “loved it”.

Both Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas criticised the “bump and grind” moves used in the Usher song, with the former saying: “I wasn’t entirely fond of throwing all the groove stuff in there.”

Hauer suggested if the judges wanted her to choreograph a classical Argentine tango, then “give me the music and I’ll do it”.

“That was the assignment,” Karen said. “I was just a bit like”, she said, pulling a face.