Strictly’s Sarah Hadland hits back at Craig Revel Horwood after dance remark

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sarah Hadland hit back at judge Craig Revel Horwood after his rather bizarre comment on her Blackpool dance.

The Miranda actress and partner Vito Coppola danced a Couple’s Choice to Kylie Minogue’s Padam on Saturday (16 November).

Addressing her routine, Craig Revel Horwood said: “It was a little bit too perfect. It lacked attitude in those still moments to bring you out of the crowd.”

The actress raised her hand and asked Craig: “I know you did dance to Padam as well, so I hope there wasn’t any rivalry there?”

The other judges heaped praise on the actress with Motsi Mabuse calling the routine “iconic”.