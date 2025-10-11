Strictly stars send message to Stefan Dennis as he drops out of Movie Night

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly sent Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell a heartfelt message after the Neighbours star was forced to pull out of Movie Week on medical advice.

The actor, 66, did not take part in Saturday's (11 October) show due to illness.

In line with the programme's rules, Dennis and Buswell will receive a pass to next week's episode when it is hoped he will be well enough to perform.

"We are all wishing you Stefan a very speedy recovery," Winkleman said as the show began.