Taylor Swift says she doesn’t expect to win any awards in resurfaced 2009 clip

Taylor Swift says she doesn’t expect to win any awards in a resurfaced clip from 2019.

The then 19-year-old singer appeared on This Morning where she was interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford after winning Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Awards.

Swift told them: “When you’re nominated for an award, I approach it from a really practical, realistic angle. I’ve never gone into an awards show thinking ‘I think I’m going to win this’.”

Swift is now the most awarded artist in American Music Awards history, with 32 wins.

She has also sold over 50 million albums and 150 million singles worldwide.