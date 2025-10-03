Taylor Swift has said she “loves” her UK fans as she revealed she was working on her new album while in London last year.

“I think you guys are the coolest. I love your sense of humour…You guys are cool,” she said as she appeared on Capital Breakfast to promote “The Life Of A Showgirl,” her 12th studio album, on Friday (3 October).

When asked if any songs were inspired by Brits, she responded: “When I wasn't going to Sweden, I would come to London, and you know, I love London.

“ I love England. I love just getting to travel outside of where I was from, to the places where most of my favourite writers wrote my favourite poems.

“So many of my friends, and best friends or whatever, are British.”