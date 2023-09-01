Watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour come to the big screen in concert film trailer

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will soon be released in cinemas across the US as a concert film.

More than three million fans attended shows during the first leg of its America run this year.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted on her social media, alongside a trailer for the film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie will open in AMC theatres in the US on 13 October.