Taylor Swift fans queue for more than five hours to buy merch outside tour venue

A pair of Taylor Swift fans queued for over five hours to secure Eras Tour merchandise outside the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, ahead of the singer’s concert.

TikTok user @jadynruzzano shared footage in which she says she and a friend got in line at 5am before buying Swift-related products at around 10:20am.

Long lines have also been reported elsewhere on Swift’s latest tour, with extensive waits also seen in Texas.

The concerts are showcasing all of Swift’s albums, including 2019’s Lover and 2020’s Folklore and Evermore, which Swift could not tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

