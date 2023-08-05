New Girl star Max Greenfield greets fans at Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles

Max Greenfield eagerly accepted friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift fans who appeared to be just as excited to see him at the SoFi Stadium as they were to see the singer.

Ahead of the show, the New Girl star posted a TikTok video with his family, in which they revealed their Swift-themed outfits for the night ahead of the show on Friday, 4 August.

"We all knew Schmidt was a Swiftie, this isn’t a surprise in the slightest," one fan commented.