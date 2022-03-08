The Wanted star Tom Parker reunites with bandmates on stage after cancer treatment

Tom Parker made a surprise appearance at The Wanted show in Bournemouth on Monday evening, emotionally reuniting with his bandmates after receiving cancer treatment.

Sending fans wild, he popped up on stage sitting on a throne, as the rest of the band huddled around him.

The singer, who has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, returned from Spain over the weekend following almost three weeks of cancer treatment at a specialist clinic.

He had missed shows in Glasgow and Newcastle before making his emotional return.

