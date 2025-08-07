Tom Grennan says Paul Mescal didn’t remember him after pair hung out at Glastonbury

Tom Grennan has revealed that Paul Mescal forgot who he was, despite the pair hanging out for “a couple of hours” at Glastonbury.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the BBC Sounds podcast on Wednesday (6 August), the singer remembered Mescal introducing himself to Grennan in Ireland - though they had met just a week before.

Sharing the awkward interaction, Grennan said: “I was with him for a good few hours. Enough for him to remember me,” as Kemp recoiled in apparent second-hand embarrassment.

He said that Mescal apologised for the slip-up, with Grennan using an Irish accent to mimic the apology.