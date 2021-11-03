Tom Hanks has revealed that Jeff Bezos offered him a seat on a space flight before William Shatner.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hanks said he turned down the offer because of the expensive price tag.

Hanks said: “You know, it cost 28 million bucks or something like that. And I'm doing good, Jimmy, I'm doing good. But I ain't paying 28 million bucks.”

The 65-year-old actor continued: “I would do it just in order to experience the joy. Pretending I'm a billionaire”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here