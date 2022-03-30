The Wanted star Tom Parker has died aged 33.

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, confirmed to The Sun that Parker died on Wednesday (30 March) surrounded by his family and bandmates.

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here