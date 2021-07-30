More than 500 Ubisoft employees have united in an open letter to show support for Activision Blizzard employees.

In the letter, obtained by Axios, past and present Ubisoft employees demand change – which CEO Yves Guillemot insists will be acted upon.

Activision Blizzard, the video games company behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, has been sued by the state of California over an alleged “hostile work environment”.

The suit alleges the company has “fostered a pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture”.

In a statement, Activision Blizzard says the picture painted by DFEH “is not the Blizzard workplace of today”.