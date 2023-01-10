American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.

This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust.

His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.

It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.

