Vin Diesel has asked Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise for the tenth and final instalment.

His request comes after a public feud between the two Hollywood stars.

In an impassioned Instagram post, Vin said his "little brother" Johnson has "a very important role to play", adding that his character could not be portrayed by anyone else.

"You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle," he wrote.

"Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny."