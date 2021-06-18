Marvel’s hotly anticipated Loki, Apple TV’s Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story, The latest season of Hulu behemoth The Handmaid’s Tale and Starzplay’s musical comedy drama Blindspotting.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Disney Plus, Apple TV, Netflix, All 4 and more.

How will Avengers antagonist Loki fare in his very own show? Is Apple TV’s foray into Stephen King adaptations hit or miss? Does the long-awaited fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale live up to expectations? Find out on this week’s Binge or Bin.