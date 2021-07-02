Pixar’s first TV show Monsters at Work, Netflix’s trilogy of horror films Fear Street, The final season of Prime Video’s LA detective show Bosch and HBO teen skateboarding series Betty.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

How do monster pals Mike and Sully fare on the small screen? Have Netflix found a winning formula with their horror trilogy event? Will Detective Harry Bosch’s story reach a satisfying conclusion? Find out on this week’s Binge or Bin.