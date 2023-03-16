Whoopi Goldberg apologises after using slur in reference to Donald Trump

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised after using a slur to describe Donald Trump.

She used the dated term gy***d, a slur used against people of Romani heritage, who were often called gy****s.

The 67-year-old apologised for using the pejorative word, saying she "should have thought a little longer" before saying it.

This video message was shared by The View shortly after the episode in question.

"I should’ve said ‘cheated’, and I used another word, and I’m really really sorry," she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.