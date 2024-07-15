Whoopi Goldberg reveals bizarre place she secretly scattered her mother’s ashes

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed the strange place she secretly scattered her mother’s ashes.

The actress opened up about her mother Emma Harris, who died in 2010 following complications of a stroke, when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on 12 July.

She also revealed how she scattered her mother’s ashes on a ride in Disneyland, pretending to sneeze so no one knew what she was doing.

The 68-year-old said: “No one should do this. My mother loved Disneyland, and so we took her to Disneyland. She loved Small World.

“So, in the Small World ride, periodically, I scooped some of her up, and I do this.”