Watch here - First glimpse of Wicked: For Good

Following the blockbuster performance of Wicked last year, Universal Pictures has just dropped the trailer for the hit musical’s part 2 - Wicked: For Good.

Directed by Jon M Chu, the sequel invites audiences to experience the emotional conclusion to Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) magical story.

The almost three minute long trailer shows the return of Elphaba after she dramatically goes into hiding in the previous part.

Elphaba is now branded as the Wicked Witch of the West. Exiled deep within the Ozian forest, she relentlessly pursues her goal to expose the truth about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) that could shatter his powerful reign.