World’s tallest rollercoaster Kingda Ka destroyed in implosion

Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster, was demolished on Friday morning (28 February) at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Authorities warned residents about “a series of rapid explosions” prior to the controlled implosion, advising them to keep pets indoors, while assuring that all necessary safety measures were in place for a controlled and secure demolition.

The 456ft (139m) coaster, which opened in 2005, had stood for nearly two decades before being scrapped as part of the park’s transformation plan. It is set to be replaced by a new attraction, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, scheduled to open in 2026.