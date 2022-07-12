Scientist demonstrates how noise cancelling AI earbuds work

Scientists say they have developed earbuds that use artificial intelligence (AI) to filter out background noise.

This video, from the Paul G. Allen School at the University of Washington, shows how ClearBuds filter out noisy situations such as a vacuum cleaner running or someone talking on the phone close by.

According to scientists, ClearBuds are the "first end-to-end hardware and software system that utilizes a neural network to enhance speech streamed from two wireless earbuds".

