Aldi taunts M&S’s Colin the Caterpillar cake in latest ad

Aldi has poked fun at Marks & Spencer’s Colin the Caterpillar cake in their latest advertisement.

In the clip, Cuthbert the Caterpillar, who features on an Aldi cake, Wiggles, from Sainsbury’s cake, and Morris, from Morrisons’ cake, come face to face with Colin as price comparisons of products are shown on screen.

It appears to be a reference to a 2021 lawsuit in which M&S filed a lawsuit against Aldi, accusing the German supermarket of copying its caterpillar cake design.

The supermarkets reached a settlement in 2022.

