Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight

A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.

Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.

The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.

“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.

“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.

Sign up for our newsletters.