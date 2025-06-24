This is the moment a trail camera captured a pair of bear cubs playing what looked like a childhood playground game.

In a video shared by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday (18 June), the two youngsters were be seen playing a game of “tag” amongst the trees in a woodland area.

The agency said that the wrestling matches “provide many benefits to a young bear’s development”, including practising how to avoid danger and predators.

The footage was caught by a camera that is one of many places around the state in order to observe the area’s growing black bear population.