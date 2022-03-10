Judges at the British Pie Awards have their work cut out this year with a record-breaking 976 entries for the world-famous competition.

The contest has returned to its traditional March timing after the Covid pandemic saw last year’s competition moved to September.

For the 2022 awards, 151 judges are running an expert eye over 23 different classes of hot and cold savoury, dessert pies and pasties.

The highly competitive contest, which plays out over three days, is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Leicestershire, home of the Melton Mowbray pork pie.

