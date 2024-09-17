Escaped capybara: Zoo releases video of missing Cinnamon in desperate plea for help

A zoo in Shropshire has issued a plea for help finding a capybara which escaped from its habitat.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, a small, family-run zoo located on the outskirts of Telford, posted a statement to its Facebook page on Monday 16 September announcing its “beloved capybara” Cinnamon was at large.

They confirmed the last sighting of Cinnamon was on Saturday evening.

The zoo said it has reported the escape to the council, adding that anyone who sees the animal “should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am.”

It added that “under no circumstances should a member of the public try to capture the animal by themselves” explaining that, while capybaras are generally friendly animals, she could become unpredictable if alarmed or cornered.