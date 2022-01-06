Students in China bring classic video game Snake to life

Students from a primary school in Linxia of northwest China’s Gansu Province bring the video game Snake to life during their morning exercise.

Video footage shows nearly 2,500 students running in changing formations that resemble the classic game which has gone viral on Chinese social media garnering more than 30 million views.

The school’s PE teacher Chen Jianming, who choreographed the exercises, said the exercise routine begins at 9am every school day and lasts for about half an hour.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here