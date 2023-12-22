London council recreates iconic Love Actually scene in TikTok video

A London borough council has recreated an iconic scene from Christmas film Love Actually in a TikTok video.

Waltham Forest Council filmed their take on the moment fictional prime minister David, played by Hugh Grant, dances through Downing Street to “Jump” by the Pointer Sisters before he is spotted by a member of staff.

The actor, 63, has previously described the famous scene as “excruciating.”

“Get you a council that can do both (bins and dancing),” Waltham Forest Council said.