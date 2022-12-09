John Boyega delivers Christmas gifts to Croydon youth centre

Bafta winner John Boyega has delivered Christmas gifts to a youth centre in south London.

“We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up, so I know how important it is to have free spaces and activities outside of the home,” the Star Wars actor said, as he returned to his roots in Croydon.

“I was lucky that I had my father’s church and a local community drama group at Theatre Peckham, so I had places to go, and opportunities to dream.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.