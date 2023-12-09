Members of the Royal Family attended a Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.

The Princess of Wales hosted her Together At Christmas event and welcomed her family, members of the monarchy and inspiring individuals in celebration of those supporting children and families.

The Prince of Wales arrived with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after Kate travelled ahead to thank celebrities for agreeing to perform, including Oscar winner Jim Broadbent and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

As they walked into the Abbey’s forecourt the royal children paused for a moment to post Christmas cards, in a special postbox, containing messages for children who might be struggling this Christmas.