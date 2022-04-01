A flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005 has been spotted 17 years later in Texas.

Social media posts shared by the Texas Parks and Wildlife account last Friday claim the flamingo was seen walking on a strip of land close to Port Lavaca.

The bird, named "Pink Floyd", has been spotted in the states of Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas since first escaping a zoo in Kansas after a storm in June 2005.

"Pink Floyd has returned from the dark side of the moon," the post confirmed, adding that it's often spotted along the coast.

