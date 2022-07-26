‘Severed snake head’ found in in-flight meal on plane

A flight attendant claims they found a snake head in their in-flight meal.

The incident allegedly took place on a SunExpress flight from Ankara to Düsseldorf on 21 July, according to travel blog One Mile at a Time.

Footage captures the green-toned severed snake head amongst potatoes and vegetables.

SunExpress told Turkish press that the incident was “absolutely unacceptable” and their contract with the food supplier in question has been paused pending an investigation.

